Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) Shares Down 3%

Shares of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCRTD) fell 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.60. 111,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 9,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRTD)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs.

