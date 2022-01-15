Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 99,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRGB. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $255.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $275.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

