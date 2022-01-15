Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) Short Interest Update

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 145.9% from the December 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Regional Health Properties during the second quarter worth about $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regional Health Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regional Health Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

RHE stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. Regional Health Properties has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $27.72.

Regional Health Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:RHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter.

About Regional Health Properties

Regional Health Properties, Inc is a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company, which engages in the business of investing in real estate purposed for long-term care and senior living. Its business consists of leasing and subleasing healthcare facilities to third-party tenants, which operate such facilities.

