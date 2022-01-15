Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.22.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Zacks Investment Research raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 117,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 232,498 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RGA traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $118.88. The company had a trading volume of 396,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,294. Reinsurance Group of America has a 12-month low of $94.32 and a 12-month high of $134.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.68.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($3.57). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

