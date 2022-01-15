Research Analysts Set Expectations for Epizyme, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Epizyme in a report issued on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.56). Wedbush also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.08.

Epizyme stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $225.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.99. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Epizyme by 175.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

