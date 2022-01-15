Research Analysts Set Expectations for Tilly’s, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.18. William Blair also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

TLYS stock opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $401.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 2.03.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Thomas sold 27,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $445,261.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,161 shares of company stock valued at $1,058,326. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 146.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 62.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 22.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

