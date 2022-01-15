ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $41,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ResMed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,865,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $704,633,000 after acquiring an additional 270,815 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth $57,699,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ResMed by 39.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 641,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,220,000 after buying an additional 180,341 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ResMed by 55.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 364,549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,869,000 after buying an additional 130,615 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock valued at $10,330,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $252.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.73. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.37 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CLSA raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

