Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Sell

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has C$60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a C$87.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International to a buy rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Argus lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$75.35.

Shares of QSR stock opened at C$71.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$73.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 347.57, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.48. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of C$69.42 and a one year high of C$87.32. The firm has a market cap of C$22.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.24.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.674 per share. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.33%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

