Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) & Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 18.72 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A -$520,000.00 N/A N/A

Nautilus Biotechnology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82% Nautilus Biotechnology N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Nautilus Biotechnology shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Nautilus Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Nautilus Biotechnology 0 2 2 0 2.50

Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 275.46%. Nautilus Biotechnology has a consensus target price of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 133.26%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Nautilus Biotechnology.

Summary

Rapid Micro Biosystems beats Nautilus Biotechnology on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc., a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.