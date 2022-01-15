Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is a consumer branded and private label products company. It produces and sells branded and store-brand products which includes cooking products, waste & storage products and tableware. The company’s flagship products include Reynolds Wrap(R) aluminum foil, Hefty(R) bags, and Hefty(R) party cups. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. is based in Lake Forest, Illinois. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the second quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 338.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

