Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,840 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,900 ($66.51) to GBX 4,840 ($65.70) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 10.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,300 ($71.94) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($72.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($78.73) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,392 ($73.19) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,793.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5,174.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £87.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.31. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,667 ($63.35), for a total value of £19,228.04 ($26,100.23). Insiders sold 1,134 shares of company stock valued at $5,243,411 in the last 90 days.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

