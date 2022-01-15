Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,400

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,200 ($70.59) to GBX 5,400 ($73.30) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,200 ($57.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($76.01) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.94) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.86) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,055.38 ($68.62).

Shares of RIO stock opened at GBX 5,392 ($73.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £87.32 billion and a PE ratio of 6.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,793.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,174.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($59.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($93.34).

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($68.62), for a total value of £252.75 ($343.08). Insiders sold a total of 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411 over the last three months.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

