Robert J. Delpriore Sells 4,750 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Stock

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MAA stock opened at $215.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67, a PEG ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.72 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.62%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $351,223,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth $1,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,651,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after purchasing an additional 265,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

