Robert W. Baird Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to Outperform

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $300.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $270.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $252.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.70. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 73.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Carol Burt sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.80, for a total value of $321,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,691 shares of company stock worth $10,330,553 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ResMed by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,354,000. Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in ResMed by 597.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 181,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after buying an additional 155,476 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in ResMed by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,708 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in ResMed by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

