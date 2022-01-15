Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HOOD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $38.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Robinhood Markets from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.96.

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.04.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 282.13% and a negative net margin of 183.63%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.55 million. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gretchen Howard sold 17,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $652,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $4,205,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,683 shares of company stock worth $13,310,501.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

