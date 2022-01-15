RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RocketLab from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RocketLab has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 20.83.

Shares of RocketLab stock opened at 10.42 on Wednesday. RocketLab has a 52-week low of 9.50 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.14 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.12 by -0.12. The company had revenue of 5.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RocketLab will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RKLB. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $397,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in RocketLab in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RocketLab during the third quarter worth about $161,000. 39.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

