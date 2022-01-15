Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enovix Corporation involved in the design and manufacture of 3D Silicon(TM) Lithium-ion batteries. The company’s initial goal is to provide designers of mobile devices. It also involved in developing 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets. Enovix Corporation, formerly known as Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp., is based in FREMONT, Calif. “

Get Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1 year low of $11.65 and a 1 year high of $39.48.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

Read More: What is a price target?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (ENVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.