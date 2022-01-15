Roger Adsett Sells 1,217 Shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) COO Roger Adsett sold 1,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $29,913.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Roger Adsett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Roger Adsett sold 3,068 shares of Insmed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $84,707.48.

Shares of INSM opened at $23.73 on Friday. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $45.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.17.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Insmed in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Insmed in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

