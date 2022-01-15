Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) Receives $13.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, December 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $7.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

