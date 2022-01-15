Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 607,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,824 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Roper Technologies worth $271,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upgraded Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $509.72.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $7.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $447.80. 754,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $476.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $365.23 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 2,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.50, for a total value of $951,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.37, for a total value of $234,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,185 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

