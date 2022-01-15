RosCan Gold (CVE:ROS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of RosCan Gold Co. (CVE:ROS) traded up 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 637,033 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 750,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$119.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

RosCan Gold Company Profile (CVE:ROS)

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. Its principal project is Kandiole project that hosts 10 gold prospective targets located in the Kenieba area of Southwest Mali. The company was formerly known as Roscan Minerals Corporation and changed its name to RosCan Gold Corporation in September 2018.

