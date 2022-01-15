Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $36.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) will post $36.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rover Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.20 million and the lowest is $36.10 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Rover Group will report full-year sales of $109.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.90 million to $110.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $194.83 million, with estimates ranging from $177.38 million to $205.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rover Group.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.77 million. The company’s revenue was up 163.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rover Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In related news, Director Venky Ganesan sold 440,000 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $4,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 824,674 shares of Rover Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $8,246,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,615,955 shares of company stock worth $26,185,298.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,039,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.96. 696,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,886. Rover Group has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.57.

About Rover Group

Rover Inc provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc, formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rover Group (ROVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.