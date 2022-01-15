Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,813.80

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,813.80 ($24.62) and last traded at GBX 1,813 ($24.61), with a volume of 2745769 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,807.20 ($24.53).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.29) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.72) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.94) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,038 ($27.66) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,200 ($29.86) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,319.45 ($31.48).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of £140.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,660.78 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,565.35.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

About Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.