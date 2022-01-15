Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 78.4% in December

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.64. 2,949 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Royce Global Value Trust has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0908 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGT. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter.

Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

