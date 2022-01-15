Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Short Interest Down 78.4% in December

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the December 15th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 110.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $235,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust in the third quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Royce Global Value Trust alerts:

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,405. Royce Global Value Trust has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $17.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day moving average of $15.17.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.0908 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc operates as closed-end investment fund. The company investment objective is to provide long-term growth of capital. It invests in both U.S. and non-U.S. small-cap stocks. The company was founded on February 14, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Global Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Global Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.