Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Acquires $290,400.00 in Stock

Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $290,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 20,300 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $253,547.00.

On Thursday, January 6th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $286,234.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 17,482 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $226,217.08.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $258,960.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 20,959 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.35 per share, with a total value of $279,802.65.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,570 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.36 per share, with a total value of $288,175.20.

On Monday, December 20th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 21,010 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $280,273.40.

On Friday, December 17th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,800 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.36 per share, for a total transaction of $264,528.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 22,400 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $301,952.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 19,500 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.41 per share, for a total transaction of $261,495.00.

RWAY stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Runway Growth Finance Corp has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $14.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 66.69% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RWAY. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.29.

About Runway Growth Finance

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

