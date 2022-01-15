Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 379,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $7,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 28,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.02. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

