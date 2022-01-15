Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $8.30 Million Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $8,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1,826.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,248,000 after purchasing an additional 67,266 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CONMED by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,014,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,591,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

In other news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD opened at $135.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. CONMED Co. has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $159.11. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

