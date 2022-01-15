Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 11,698 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,155,000 after acquiring an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,675,000 after acquiring an additional 160,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Xylem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,417,000 after acquiring an additional 163,406 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,319,000 after acquiring an additional 254,233 shares during the period. 83.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XYL shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.30.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $111.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.63 and a 12 month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Xylem’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

