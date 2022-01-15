RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Down 99.1% in December

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 99.1% from the December 15th total of 485,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRA. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $3,399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,942,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $971,000.

RXRA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

