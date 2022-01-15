RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Receives $20.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

Several equities analysts have commented on RXST shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of RXST stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.12. 70,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. RxSight has a 52-week low of $8.80 and a 52-week high of $19.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley bought 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $38,679,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $11,403,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $4,431,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RxSight during the third quarter worth about $4,175,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,566,000. 38.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

