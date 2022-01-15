Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Short Interest Update

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Ryman Healthcare stock remained flat at $$40.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. Ryman Healthcare has a twelve month low of $40.30 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.2294 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th.

Ryman Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated retirement villages for the elderly. The firm offers serviced apartment, resthome, hospital, dementia and short term care. It operates through the following geographical segments: New Zealand and Australia. The company was founded by John William Dudley Ryder and Kevin James Hickman in 1984 and is headquartered in Christchurch, New Zealand.

