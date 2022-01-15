SafeCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $7,437.00 (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. During the last week, SafeCoin has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001025 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a total market cap of $12.22 million and $7,437.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,094.08 or 1.00242235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00094111 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $140.82 or 0.00327558 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00020169 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00442415 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.16 or 0.00172503 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008382 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007446 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000831 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

