Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) Plans Dividend of GBX 17.60

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.60 ($0.24) per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Safestore’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SAFE opened at GBX 1,321 ($17.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64. Safestore has a 52 week low of GBX 728.58 ($9.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,460 ($19.82). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,340.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,172.49.

Separately, Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 1,300 ($17.65) to GBX 1,470 ($19.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,287.67 ($17.48).

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 10,824 shares of Safestore stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,378 ($18.71), for a total value of £149,154.72 ($202,463.31).

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

