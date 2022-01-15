Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €137.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been assigned a €137.00 ($155.68) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SAF. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($156.82) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($159.09) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €125.00 ($142.05) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €133.00 ($151.14) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($138.64) price target on shares of Safran in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €125.18 ($142.25).

Get Safran alerts:

Shares of SAF opened at €112.80 ($128.18) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €110.77. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($76.33) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($104.95).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.