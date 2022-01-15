Saga (LON:SAGA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.37

Saga plc (LON:SAGA)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.37 ($3.78) and traded as high as GBX 310 ($4.21). Saga shares last traded at GBX 301.20 ($4.09), with a volume of 311,781 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.78, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 278.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 329.22.

In other Saga news, insider Roger De Haan sold 341,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 293 ($3.98), for a total value of £1,000,345.95 ($1,357,874.24).

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, and personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

