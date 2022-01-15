Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.53. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 243,590 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SALM shares. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075. 61.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)
Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.
