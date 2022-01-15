Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.92

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.92 and traded as high as $3.53. Salem Media Group shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 243,590 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SALM shares. TheStreet raised Salem Media Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Salem Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $89.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.28.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $65.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Salem Media Group had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Evan D. Masyr sold 76,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $318,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David P. Santrella sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $121,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,075. 61.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Salem Media Group by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Salem Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Salem Media Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

