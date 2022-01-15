Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on SFRGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:SFRGY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.87. 3,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,744. Salvatore Ferragamo has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

