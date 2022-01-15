San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 901 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 901 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,238 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 943,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,100,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,700.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,201.88.

AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,438.21 and a 200-day moving average of $3,427.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

