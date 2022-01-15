Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.
TSE SSL opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last ninety days.
Sandstorm Gold Company Profile
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.