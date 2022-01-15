Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

TSE SSL opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$34.75 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SSL. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.05.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total transaction of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,408,901.34. Insiders have sold a total of 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 over the last ninety days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

