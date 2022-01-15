Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.33.

SDVKY opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth $52,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at about $444,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the third quarter worth about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Sandvik AB (publ)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandvik AB (publ) (SDVKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.