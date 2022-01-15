Sanford C. Bernstein Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $108.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $94.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Centene from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.43.
CNC stock opened at $80.55 on Tuesday. Centene has a twelve month low of $57.16 and a twelve month high of $85.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.83.
In other Centene news, EVP Colin A. Toney sold 2,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total value of $232,812.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $629,562.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 127,419 shares of company stock worth $9,752,253. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Centene
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.