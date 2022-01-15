SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of SAP in a report released on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the software maker will post earnings of $5.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SAP. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $138.90 on Thursday. SAP has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $151.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.11.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.48. SAP had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SAP by 16.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of SAP by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

