Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,219,000 after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,597,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,783,000 after buying an additional 620,482 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,409,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,231,000 after buying an additional 2,041,490 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,048,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,317,000 after buying an additional 17,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,824,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,012,000 after buying an additional 38,143 shares during the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.62 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter.

In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $60,197.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 97,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,728. 14.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

