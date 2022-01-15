Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $327,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 43.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $108.52 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.10 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.64 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day moving average of $127.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded T-Mobile US to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

