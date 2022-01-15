Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,304,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $636,332,000 after purchasing an additional 576,903 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,971,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,353,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,105,000 after purchasing an additional 195,154 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,629,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,416,000 after purchasing an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,622,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,842,000 after buying an additional 46,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.46 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $35.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.