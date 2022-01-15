Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $334,000 in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter worth $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 180.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 1.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Asana during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.63 per share, with a total value of $32,815,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington purchased 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

ASAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.77.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $60.18 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.66.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.