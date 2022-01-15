ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ScanSource, Inc. serves North America as a value-added distributor of specialty technologies, including automatic identification and point-of-sale products, and business telephone products. Serving only the value added reseller, ScanSource is committed to growing specialty technology markets by strengthening and enlarging the value added reseller channel. ScanSource’s commitment to value added resellers includes offering a broad product selection, competitive pricing, fast delivery, technical support, sales training, customer financing and qualified leads. “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.56.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 61.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,126,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,397 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 322,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,280 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in ScanSource by 267.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 67,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in ScanSource by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

