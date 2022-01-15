Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,274 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 24,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

Shares of SAIC opened at $89.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.85. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.01 per share, with a total value of $45,105.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

