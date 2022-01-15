Scorum Coins (SCR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $895,869.76

Scorum Coins (CURRENCY:SCR) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Scorum Coins has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Scorum Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0306 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Scorum Coins has a market cap of $895,869.76 and $2,300.00 worth of Scorum Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.70 or 0.00075143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,348.01 or 0.07692677 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,451.97 or 0.99839015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00069115 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008329 BTC.

Scorum Coins’ total supply is 29,265,075 coins. Scorum Coins’ official Twitter account is @SCORUM_en . The Reddit community for Scorum Coins is /r/scorum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Scorum Coins is scorum.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scorum Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scorum Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scorum Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

